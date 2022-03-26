UK Government detains jets of Russian oil tycoon Eugene Shvidler

The UK Government announced today it has seized two jets belonging to Russian oil tycoon Eugene Shvidler as part of its crackdown against Putin’s allies.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps said the two planes, impounded at Farnborough and Biggin Hill airports for the last three weeks, would be “detained indefinitely.”

“Putin’s friends who made millions out of his regime will not enjoy luxuries whilst innocent people die,” Shapps said via Twitter.

The jets were initially grounded in early March as part of the UK Government’s set of sanctions against the Kremlin’s decision to invade Ukraine.

“We will suffocate Putin’s cronies’ ability to continue living as normal while thousands of innocent people die,” Shapps tweeted on 8 March after he made it illegal for aircraft with any Russian links to enter the country.

