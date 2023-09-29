UK given small upgrade after it performed stronger than expected in first quarter

The UK economy grew slightly faster in the first quarter of this year than previously expected meaning it is now 1.8 per cent larger than it was pre-pandemic.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the UK GDP grew by 0.3 per cent in the first quarter of this year rather than the 0.1 per cent previously reported.

Growth in the second quarter, at 0.2 per cent, was unchanged from previous estimates. Across all quarters of 2022 growth remained unrevised too.

ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said: “Our new estimates indicate a stronger performance for professional and scientific businesses due to improved data sources.

“Meanwhile, healthcare grew less because of new near real-time information showing the cost of delivering services.”

With all the updated revisions, the UK economy is now thought to be 1.8 per cent larger than it was in the final quarter before the pandemic hit.

Previous estimates had suggested that the UK economy had shrunk 0.2 per cent in that period.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said: “We know that the British economy recovered faster from the pandemic than anyone previously thought and data out today once again proves the doubters wrong.

“We were among the fastest countries in the G7 to recover from the pandemic and since 2020 we have grown faster than France and Germany,” Hunt continued.

Ruth Gregory, deputy chief UK economist, was less optimistic looking forward. She argued that household spending, a key driver of growth, would likely fall thanks to the impact of higher interest rates.

While business investment has been strong, Gregory said it largely reflected the impact of the super deduction, which ended earlier this year.

“We still think that higher interest rates will trigger a mild recession involving a 0.5 per cent fall in GDP in the coming quarters,” she said.