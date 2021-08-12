UK GDP up 4.8 per cent in second quarter as reopening boosts economy

The UK economy grew at a rate of 4.8 per cent in the second quarter, data from the ONS said today, as the bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic continues.

As a result, GDP is now 4.4 per cent below where it was in the last quarter of 2019, before Covid-19 struck.

The figures fall just short of the Bank of England’s prediction that GDP would expand by more than 5.0 per cent for the second period, which saw the UK’s economy reopened as coronavirus restrictions were lifted.

However, the ONS said that the UK’s GDP growth for the quarter was faster than those recorded by the US, France, Germany, and Spain.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “Today’s figures show that our economy is on the mend, showing strong signs of recovery.

“I know there are still challenges to overcome, but I feel confident in the strength of the UK economy and the resilience of the British people.”

Sterling was flat versus the dollar at $1.3869, after rising in the previous session interrupting a 3-day losing streak versus the greenback.

Service sector drives GDP growth

In output terms, the largest contributors to this increase were from wholesale and retail trade, accommodation and food service activities, and education, the ONS said.

The huge services sector grew by 1.5 per cent in June from May, with health activities contributing the most to services output and food and beverage services up by more than 10 per cent as punters flocked back to pubs and restaurants.





Although construction output also grew in the quarter, a growing number of businesses are now reporting limited availability of products like notably timber, steel, cement and tiles.

For June, the overall rate of growth was 1.0 per cent, faster than the 0.8 per cent predicted by economists.

However, the ONS revised back its previous estimates for May’s growth from 0.8 per cent to 0.6 per cent.

Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG, said: “Second quarter GDP showed a strong 4.8 per cent increase compared to the first quarter of this year and an eye-popping 22.2 per cent growth compared to the second quarter of 2020, showing the extent of the economic recovery from the shock of the pandemic. June’s GDP was just 2.2 per cent below the level in February 2020.

But, she warned, there are still risks that could derail the recovery. “However, there are signs that ongoing issues with supply chains and staff shortages are slowing the pace of recovery, causing momentum to halt prematurely before the economy reaches pre-Covid levels”, she said.

Despite that, said Deloitte’s chief economist Ian Stewart, economic output is likely to have passed its pre-pandemic peak by the end of the year.

“The pace of repair in the UK economy has been extraordinarily fast. It took five years for the economy to recover output lost in the financial crisis. The damage caused by the pandemic has been far worse and the recovery far quicker”, he said.

“Massive government support has helped preserve capacity and speed up the rebound. This experience will strengthen the hands of those who believe that government – and public spending – should take a far more active role in countering conventional recessions.”

The EY Item Club said that it expected GDP to grow by an above-consensus 7.6 per cent in 2021, despite a potential slowdown in growth in the second half of the year.