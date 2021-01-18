UK firms urged to increase preparations for post-Brexit trading conditions

British firms who have links to EU countries are being urged to complete a six-point checklist to ensure they will not face post-Brexit disruption.

Business minister Paul Scully has told British companies that trade with the EU to get an EORI number and to complete customs declarations, while telling lorry companies that cross the channel to make sure their drivers have Kent access permits.

Read more: Brexit: Michel Barnier says new UK-EU border friction here to stay

Scully has also encouraged services providers to check whether their professional qualification is recognised by the relevant EU regulators.

The City of London, for instance, has lost its passporting rights and EU-wide access to financial markets now the UK has left the Brexit transition period.

The business minister urged companies to check the government’s Brexit transition website for full details of post-Brexit changes.

“Many businesses have made great strides to get ready for the UK’s new start, but we know some are further behind,” he said.

“To avoid any potential disruption to your business, you must not delay – make your final preparations now.”

Read more: Govt says it won’t lower employment rights in Brexit wake

A poll from the Institute of Directors showed early last month that more than a quarter of UK firms were not ready for the UK’s exit from the EU’s single market and customs union.

The government has said before that large British firms are mostly prepared for the changes by 31 December, when the Brexit transition ended, but that many SMEs were not.