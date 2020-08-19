UK faces 75mph gusts as tropical cyclone arrives from the Atlantic

Wind speeds could reach 75mph across some parts of the the UK this week as Storm Ellen arrives from the Atlantic.

The UK is bracing for its fifth named storm of the season just a week after a country-wide heatwave that saw temperatures soar.

The storm, which was named by Ireland’s Met Office, is set to sweep across Ireland on Wednesday night before hitting the west coast of the UK on Thursday.

Yellow warnings are in place all the way from Scotland down to Wales and Cornwall until Friday morning as “a decayed tropical cyclone” arrives on UK shores.

Waves of up to 20ft are forecast to hit Cornwall’s coast on Friday.

The Met Office is forecasting wind speeds to exceed 65mph on Wednesday and even reach 75mph on Thursday.

There is a danger the wind could cause delays to transport, including road, rail and air, as well as disruption to power supplies.

The temperature is also set to drop, although East Anglia could still see a high of 28C on Thursday.

Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Ramsdale said: “Following the recent hot and thundery weather we are seeing a significant change to very unsettled conditions for August with an unseasonal spell of strong winds associated with low-pressure centres for the second half of the week.”