UK employment rate retreats slightly but payroll employees are on the up

The UK’s employment rates shrunk slightly between April and June, according to official figures, but remains at a historically high level for the East of England.

The country-wide employment rate was 75.5 per cent in the three-month period, just 0.1 percentage points lower than in January to March, the Office for National Statistics revealed today.

The UK unemployment rate was estimated as 3.8 per cent of the population, 0.1 percentage points higher than in the first quarter of this year.

However, the number of payrolled employees in the UK has increased across all regions in the warmer months of June and July, with the largest jumps recorded in London and Northern Ireland, and the smallest in the East Midlands and Wales.

The UK’s economic inactivity rate was estimated at 21.4 per cent, which is largely unchanged compared with the previous three-month period, but 1.2 percentage points higher than before the pandemic.