UK economy sees zero growth amid Labour’s summer troubles

Labour’s Rachel Reeves is under fire over the UK economy’s poor performance.

The UK economy failed to grow in July, according to official data, with the Labour government struggling to drive growth despite its core commitment to do so.

The Labour government has doubled down on its “growth mission” by making a string of new economics-focused appointments across ministerial and advisory roles, and establishing a business-friendly board aimed to boost relations with the private sector.

But the Office for National Statistics has suggested that the UK economy is failing to expand at pace, with concerns mounting among analysts that the country is “stagflation-lite” due to sticky inflation and stagnation.

July’s growth rate stood at zero per cent, data collectors said.

The ONS said it was also changing its presentation of GDP to lead with changes across three-month periods. In the three months to July, growth was 0.2 per cent,

Figures for growth in the second quarter were kept at 0.3 per cent, which was higher than initial expectations but lower than an initial 0.7 per cent surge in the first three months of the year.

For July, official data showed the services sector grew 0.4 per cent in the three-month period to July while production declined by 1.3 per cent.

Construction activity up by 0.6 per cent.

“Growth in the economy as a whole continued to slow over the last three months,” said Liz McKeown, director of economic statistics at the ONS.

“In the latest month GDP showed no growth, with increases in services and construction offset by falls in production.”

Sunny weather fail to lift UK economy

A Treasury spokesman said: “We know there’s more to do to boost growth, because, whilst our economy isn’t broken, it does feel stuck.”

“That’s the result of years of underinvestment, which we’re determined to reverse through our plan for change.



“We’re making progress: growth this year was the fastest in the G7; since the election, interest rates have been cut five times, and real wages have risen faster than they did under the last government.”

Shadow Chancellor Mel Stride hit back as he said the government “remains distracted”.

“It is little wonder that Starmer has stripped Reeves of control over the budget. But sidelining her is not enough – he must also reject her failed economic approach that has left Britain poorer.”

“These figures suggest that the economy lost power in July, as surging cost pressures and global turbulence helped suffocate manufacturing activity in particular, wiping out the boost from the women’s Euros.

New figures suggested that wholesale and retail trade saw a boost in July despite suffering a larger drop over a three-month period, suggesting that sunny weather got Brits out and about.

This was not enough to keep the UK economy’s growth on track, as the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales’ Suren Thiru said.

“July’s slowdown is probably the start of a more restrained period for the economy with higher inflation and rising job losses likely to have stifled activity in August, despite an expected uplift from the warm weather,” Thiru said.

Capital Economics’ Paul Dales also pointed out that output at accommodation and restaurants fell though arts and entertaiment saw a “solid month”.

Labour’s tough months ahead

Fresh data is likely to unnerve Treasury officials, with ministers and advisers scrambling to develop policies that could be viewed positively by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) ahead of an expected downgrade to productivity forecasts.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said on Thursday she was planning to revise business rates to solve “cliff edge” taxes for small businesses and boost investment levels.

Plans to overhaul the tax system have received support from leading business groups, including UKHospitality, which has been a staunch critic of the government’s high taxes and Employment Rights Bill.

City analysts widely expect Reeves to hike taxes by at least £20bn later this year to rebuild her fiscal headroom as borrowing costs continue to rise.

Mervyn King, the former Governor of the Bank of England, said the UK’s debt was “not in a comfortable position” and that Western nations “ought to be very concerned” about borrowing more.

Reeves has herself recognised that higher taxes could dent growth in the UK, with the Treasury centring the Autumn Budget around “fairness” for UK taxpayers.

It could target excise duties on gambling and alcohol, as well as revise property taxes to boost growth.

Economists at Goldman Sachs have warned that tweaks to small revenue-raisers for the government could lead to more unpredictable effects.