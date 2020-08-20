UK economy: Footfall 32 per cent below a year ago while job postings fall

The number of Britons venturing out to shops and restaurants has continued to rise, with footfall just over two-thirds of the level seen a year ago, new figures have shown.

However, the Office for National Statistics’ (ONS) said the number of online job adverts fell in the week to 14 August in a worrying sign for the UK economy’s recovery.

The government gradually lifted coronavirus restrictions in May, June and July. At the start of July, pubs, cafes and restaurants were allowed to reopen. And the Treasury has encouraged their use with half-price vouchers.

Retail parks have seen the strongest recovery in footfall, ONS data showed, with visits running at 85 per cent of the level seen a year ago in the week ending 16 August.

Shopping centres and high streets were less well visited, with footfall 60 per cent below the same time a year ago. That took total footfall at all locations to 68 per cent of 2019 levels, 32 per cent down on the year.

