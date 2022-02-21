UK defence secretary sounds alarm as Russian troops amass on Ukraine border

Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace has warned that two thirds of Russia’s land power is stationed along Ukraine’s border. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Britain’s defence secretary has warned that Russia is building up troops along Ukraine’s border amid fears an invasion is immanent.

Speaking before parliament today Ben Wallace said that despite assurances there is still “strong cause for concern” that Russian President Vladimir Putin is committed to an invasion, with 65 per cent of Russia’s land combat power now stationed along Ukraine’s border.

“We should be under no illusion,” said Wallace. “The Russian forces have now amassed on Ukraine’s borders 65 per cent of all their land combat power.”

“The Russian playbook is being implemented in a way that gives a strong cause for concern that President Putin is still committed to an invasion,” Wallace continued.

As of this morning there are more than 110 battalion tactical groups massed around Ukraine’s borders with Russia and Belarus. In addition in the Black Sea fleet there are two amphibious groups, nine cruise missile equipped Russian ships and a further four missile capable vessels in the Caspian Sea. Late last night a no-fly zone was put in place over the Sea of Azov which borders the Ukrainian port of Mariupol, close to the frontier between Ukrainian and pro-Russian separatist forces.

“The actions of the Russian state to date, not only threaten the integrity of a sovereign state, but undermine the law for the democratic values in which all of us in Europe,” the defence secretary added.

It comes after a spokesman for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a media briefing earlier today that intelligence reports suggest Putin intends to launch an invasion of Ukraine.

Putin is reportedly mulling approving a request by two regions of Ukraine held by Russian-backed separatists to be recognised as independent, a move which could allow Moscow to openly send troops. Moscow is claiming that Ukrainian saboteurs have tried to enter Russian territory in armed vehicles, with Kyiv calling the accusation “fake news” amid concerns Russia is trying to fabricate a reason to invade.

Wallace said the UK must not stand by and allow Russia’s territorial expansion to continue unimpeded. “We did not stand up in 2014,” said Wallace, referencing Russia’s invasion of Crimea. “I think now is the time.”

