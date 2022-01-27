UK Defence Secretary “not optimistic” invasion of Ukraine can be halted

Ukrainian soldiers stand in a trench near the front line on in the village of New York, formerly known as Novhorodske, Ukraine. UK defence secretary Ben Wallace is not optimistic an invasion of Ukraine by Russia can be stopped (Photo by Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images)

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said that he is “not optimistic” a Russian invasion of Ukraine can be stopped, warning NATO may deploy more troops.

Wallace told the BBC that while there was still “a chance” an invasion could be halted, he is “not optimistic.” He added that the UK could bolster its support NATO countries by increasing its forces and at the same time called for Russia to de-escalate tensions.

“We could definitely deploy more forces in land, sea or air,” Wallace said today.

“We have been very clear with Russia that this would be counterproductive… if Russia’s fears are about NATO on their borders, the lesson from 2014 is you get more NATO on your borders if you break international law and become more aggressive and that is really the warning for Russia: look, you don’t want this, we don’t want this and let’s work to de-escalate,” said Wallace, who is due to meet with Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu in Moscow.

The comments come after Lizz Truss told the BBC’s Today Programme that the UK government would not rule out imposing personal sanctions against Vladimir Putin.

US President Joe Biden suggested that personal sanctions against Putin could be used as a deterrent if an invasion of Ukraine were to occur.

“We have ruled nothing out in terms of sanctions, and in fact we’ll be legislating to toughen up our sanctions regime and make sure we are fully able to hit both individuals and companies, and banks, in Russia in the event of an incursion,” Truss said today.

“What’s important is that all of our allies do the same, because it’s by collective action, by showing Vladimir Putin we’re united, that we will help deter a Russian incursion,” she continued.

