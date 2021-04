The UK has tabled plans today to issue £252.6bn of government bonds in the 2021/22 financial year, £43.3bn short of what it forecast in March.

The reduction comes following data revealing a fall in government borrowing for the previous 2020/21 year, dipping below previous official forecasts.

The Debt Management Office has continued to raise net sales of T-bills by £1.8bn.

