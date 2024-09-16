UK cracks down on London entity belonging to Iranian oil tycoon

The British government has targeted a London-based entity of Iranian oil trading empire led by Hossein Shamkhani, as it steps up efforts to stop those sidestepping oil-trading restrictions.

Bloomberg revealed last month the role Shamkhani plays in Iranian and Russian oil trading.

Shamkhani’s father, Ali, served as a naval commander for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, as defence minister and then as Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

The publication has highlighted that London-based Nest Wise is a prominent entity within the Shamkhani network.

Today, it was reported that Companies House gave notice that Nest Wise Trading Ltd to be struck off and dissolved within months if it doesn’t take requisite steps, as the publication quoted people familiar with the matter.

It was revealed that the action is due to the entity’s failure to provide sufficient information to regulators, who’ve concluded its ultimate beneficial owner is Shamkhani, as reported by Bloomberg.

Records show that Nest Wise’s business includes the sale of petroleum and petroleum products, fuels, ores, metals, and industrial chemicals. The filings also show that during the London entity’s incorporation, Dubai-based Nest Wise Petroleum LLC was the sole shareholder listed.

The report outlined how the British government and Washington have been working for weeks to target entities that they suspect have been sidestepping oil-trading restrictions.

The US has already sanctioned ships believed to be controlled by the Iranian businessman. His father was sanctioned by the US in early 2020.

Shamkhani denied most details in the Bloomberg report, including owning any oil company, controlling a trading network or having a firm involved in commodities deals with Iran or Russia.