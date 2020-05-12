UK coronavirus death toll rises by 627

The UK’s official death toll has hit 32,692 after a further 627 deaths were recorded, though new analysis showed the true figure may be much higher.

The latest numbers mark a sharp increase from yesterday, when 210 new deaths were reported.

However, this is likely to be caused by a lag in reporting over the bank holiday weekend.

As of 9am today roughly 1.46m people have been tested for Covid-19, with 226,463 testing positive, according to the health department.

The total includes people who have died in hospitals as well as other settings such as care homes and hospices.

But while government figures put the death toll at 32,692, the real total is likely to be much higher.

Data released earlier today by the Office of National Statistics (ONS) showed the UK death toll surpassed 38,000 in early May.

ONS analysis of recently published figures showed this figures is likely to now have exceed 40,000.

The figures mean UK fatalities outnumber all other European countries and are second only to the US.

The ONS coronavirus death toll included 6,997 recorded in English care homes and 404 in Welsh care homes.

The Department of Health and Social Care today announced a further 350 deaths in England, taking the total to 23,708.

Scotland has now recorded 1,912 deaths after 50 more died in the last 24 hours.

Wales’ death toll increased by 16 to 1,132, while the total in Northern Ireland is now 447 after nine further deaths.