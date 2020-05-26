UK coronavirus death toll rises by 134 to 37,048

The UK’s death toll from coronavirus has risen by 134 to 37,048 according to figures released today by the Department of Health.

Read more: Coronavirus-related deaths in England and Wales fall to six-week low

Yesterday, the Department of Health said 121 people in the UK died with coronavirus, the second-lowest 24-hour death toll since March.

However, there is usually a lag in the figures reported at weekends and on bank holidays.

Data released earlier today by the Office for National Statistics revealed that suspected UK coronavirus deaths hit 42,173 as of 15 May..

The ONS data is based on cases where coronavirus is mentioned on a death certificate, rather than where someone has tested positive for covid-19.

Read more: UK coronavirus death toll rises by 121 to 36,914

Of the deaths registered during the week to 15 May, 3,810 mentioned coronavirus, 120 fewer than in the previous week.

The ONS cautioned that the early May bank holiday contributed to both the decrease in the number of deaths registered in week 19 and the increase in the number of deaths registered in week 20, as deaths were unlikely to be registered on Friday 8 May.

The ONS said next week’s figures were likely to give a clearer picture of the coronavirus death rate.