UK coronavirus death toll rises by 121 to 36,914

A further 121 people in the UK have died with coronavirus, bringing the total to 36,914.

The increase in deaths is the second-lowest 24-hour increase since March, and includes deaths in hospitals, care homes and the wider community.

Although UK coronavirus deaths and cases are declining, there is usually a lag in the figures reported at weekends and on bank holidays, and often don’t offer the full picture.

In the 24 hours to 9am on Monday, 73,726 tests were carried out or dispatched with 1,624 positive results. However the number of people tested was unavailable, according to the Department of Health.

Overall, more than 3.5m tests have been carried and 261,184 cases have been confirmed positive.

Fifty-nine of the deaths took place in England, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 25,750.

