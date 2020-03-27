UK coronavirus death toll jumps 31 per cent to 759

The UK coronavirus death toll has jumped 31 per cent to 759, the biggest daily increase yet.

As of 9am today, 182 people across the UK had died in the previous 24 hours after contracting coronavirus.

The number of confirmed cases rose to 14,579, with a total of 113,777 people being tested so far.

On Thursday NHS England and the Department of Health changed the way they are reporting coronavirus deaths in the UK.

The latest figures are for a full 24-hour period, but Wednesday’s cases were only for eight hours. Therefore, Wednesday’s rise of 28 reported deaths and the 107 deaths on Thursday cannot be compared.

Earlier today, the UK PM and health secretary Matt Hancock both revealed they had tested positive for coronavirus after suffering mild symptoms.

In a video message on Twitter, Hancock added: “Fortunately for me the symptoms so far have been very mild so I’ve been able to carry on with the work driving forward the UK response.”

His diagnosis followed Boris Johnson revealing he too had tested positive for the virus. He will now self-isolate for seven days.

Johnson said: “I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.”

Should the PM become incapacitated by Covid-19, foreign secretary Dominic Raab will take over prime ministerial duties.

Rishi Sunak unveils self-employed relief package

The figures come a day after Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveiled new measures for the self-employed.

Under his plans, low and middle income self-employed workers in the UK will be paid 80 per cent of their average monthly profits during the coronavirus crisis.

The package gives the self-employed the same support announced for furloughed payrolled workers last week. It is expected to cost the Treasury £9bn.

Although the three-month scheme was welcomed by business groups, the measures will only be available to those with annual profits below £50,000. The grant may also not be available until June.

