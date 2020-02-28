UK coronavirus cases hit 19 as Wales confirms first patient

The first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Wales as two further cases in England bring the UK’s total to 19.

According to the chief medical officer for Wales, the patient had traveled back from northern Italy where the virus was contracted.

The two new cases in England have been transferred to specialist NHS infection centres at the Royal Free Hospital after testing positive for the Covid-19 virus

It was passed on to them in Iran, according to England’s chief medical officer, Chris Whitty.

“The virus was passed on in Iran,” Whitty said. “The total number of cases in England is now 17. Following confirmed cases in Northern Ireland and Wales, the total number of UK cases is 19.”

Northern Ireland confirmed its first case of the disease yesterday. The patient had traveled back from Italy via Dublin.

Today’s case in Wales, also contracted in Italy where there has been more than 600 confirmed cases, brought the total in the UK to 19.

Wales’ chief medical officer Dr Frank Atherton said: “I can confirm that one patient in Wales has tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19).

“All appropriate measures to provide care for the individual and to reduce the risk of transmission to others are being taken.

“I can also confirm that the patient had traveled back to Wales from Northern Italy, where the virus was contracted.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to assure the public that Wales and the whole of the UK is well prepared for these types of incidents. Working with our partners in Wales and the UK, we have implemented our planned response, with robust infection control measures in place to protect the health of the public.”

Coronavirus global outlook

Nigeria, Lithuania and New Zealand all reported their first coronavirus incidents today, too.

It brings the total number of cases around the globe to in excess of 83,700.

The majority of these remain in China, although it has began to spread at an increasing rate throughout the rest of the world with South Korea, Iran and Italy particularly affected.

Thursday was the second day in which there had been more confirmed cases outside of China than within, according to the World Health Organisation.

WHO added that the virus had reached a “decisive point” and had “pandemic potential”.

The death toll currently stands at 2,859, which is a mortality rate of around 2 per cent for anyone to have been infected thus far.

Global markets have also suffered as a result, with many set to endure their worst week since the 2008 financial crisis.

The FTSE 100 was down by 3.2 per cent on opening and has since fallen further to 3.8 per cent down for the day, or 260 points.

European indices are down across the board with Germany’s Dax particularly hard hit with losses in excess of 4.5 per cent.

It comes after yesterday the Dow Jones suffered the worst day in its history, shedding 1,191 points or 4.4 per cent as Wall Street took a huge hit.