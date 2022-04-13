UK coastguard detains latest P&O boat Spirit of Britain

P&O’s vessel, Spirit of Britain, was detained today.(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) announced today it has detained P&O Ferries’ latest vessel, the Spirit of Britain.

Coastguard agents said the boat was not allowed to sail after safety issues were identified – potentially putting in jeopardy P&O’s return to operations.

P&O initially said it was restarting services between Dover and Calais last weekend but it now seems sailings will be postponed until Good Friday.

“The Spirit of Britain has been detained due to surveyors identifying a number of deficiencies which were grounds for detention,” said a MCA spokesperson.

“We have advised P&O to invite us back once they have addressed the issues. We do not know yet when this will be.”

The Spirit of Britain is the latest boat of P&O’s fleet to be detained as part of the government crackdown against the company’s employment tactics.

P&O made the headlines last month when it fired 800 seafarers and replaced them with agency workers, who were not paid the UK minimum wage when in international waters.

The government started detaining the firm’s vessels after concerns were raised over the safety of crews aboard, City A.M. reported.