Coastguard reinspects P&O vessel but detains another

The Pride of Kent was reinspected today. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

P&O’s vessel the Pride of Kent was reinspected today at the company’s request, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said.

“All inspections have to satisfy the Maritime and Coastguard Agency that the ferries fulfil the requirement of the Port State Control regime and are safe to put to sea,” a MCA spokesperson said.

“There are no further inspections of P&O Ferries at the moment but we will reinspect at the appropriate time.”

The reinspection – the second done at the request of the ferry operator – comes on the same day the MCA detained P&O’s boat the Spirit of Britain.

Agents said the boat was not allowed to sail after safety issues were flagged, putting in jeopardy P&O’s return to operations, City A.M. reported.

The company had said services would return last weekend but were later postponed until Good Friday.