Coastguard reinspects detained P&O ferry as operator sets to restart

The European Causeway, was detained since 25 March, due to “failures on crew familiarisation, vessel documentation and crew training.”(Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said today it was reinspecting a P&O Ferry detained in Northern Ireland after it was deemed “unfit to sail.”

According to the MCA, the reinspection was taking place at P&O’s request.

“All inspections have to satisfy the Maritime and Coastguard Agency that the ferries fulfil the requirement of the Port State Control regime and are safe to put to sea,” said the agency in a statement.

“There are no further inspections of P&O Ferries at the moment but we will reinspect at the appropriate time.”

The news follows yesterday’s announcement that P&O services would restart this weekend, City A.M. reported.

Boss Peter Hebblethwaite downplayed the 25 safety failings found aboard the Pride of Kent vessel, saying they all were “totally fixable”.

Following the company’s decision to sack 800 members of staff and replace them with agency workers paid below the UK minimum wage, the UK Government started carrying out safety checks.

“If they are not, these ships will not sail,” Grant Shapps said on 21 March.

“It is important that we do have the resilience to ensure that goods are able to flow but that cannot be done through crews who have not been properly trained to do the job to the highest of standards.”