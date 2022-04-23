Coastguard clears first P&O Dover to Calais service

The MCA cleared the first Dover to Calais ferry. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

The Maritime and Coastguard agency has cleared the first P&O ferry to sail from Dover to Calais.

The Spirit of Britain, detained as part of the government’s crackdown on the ferry operator’s safety and employment tactics, has been conducting trails between Dove and New Romney.

MCA agents said the vessel “has been released from detention and can commence operations when P&O Ferries are ready,” but operations continue remain suspended.

The news comes a couple of days after coastguard agents inspected another two P&O ships – the European Highlander and the Norbay, City A.M. reported.

“Our surveyors are carrying out a full inspection of the P&O ferry, European Highlander, before it returns to service to make sure it complies with international regulations on manning and safe operation, in particular emergency procedures such as firefighting and evacuating the ship,” a MCA spokesperson said.

“There are no further inspections of P&O Ferries at the moment but we will reinspect when requested by P&O Ferries.”

As of today, the Pride of Kent is the only vessel to remain under MCA custody while the Spirit of Britain and other two ferries were cleared.

The European Highlander and the Norbay are still being investigated while the last two ships of P&O’s fleet will be inspected in the coming weeks.