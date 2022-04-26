P&O launches investigation after vessel loses power at sea

P&O launched an investigation after a vessel lost power at sea.(Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

Disgraced ferry operator P&O has launched an investigation after a recently cleared vessel lost power off the coast of Northern Ireland.

The European Causeway vessel was unable to manoeuvre as required and was “unable to keep out of the way of another vessel.”

“Following a temporary mechanical issue, the European Causeway is now continuing on its scheduled journey to the Port of Larne under its own propulsion, with local tugs on standby, where it will discharge its passengers and cargo as planned,” a P&O spokesperson said, adding there were no reported injuries aboard.

The system failure was deemed by the union RMT as “deeply concerning,” for both passengers and crew members.

“The list of offences is now as long as your arm and the government has to step in and protect ferry safety and jobs,” said RMT’s general secretary Mick Lynch.

“P&O and their pay masters in Dubai are no longer capable of running a safe service and should be stripped of the licence to operate their ships.”

The vessel was detained on 25 March as part of the government’s crackdown against the company, who sparked outrage in early May when it fired 800 seafarers and replaced them with cheaper agency workers.

MCA agents revealed last week an inability to deploy lifeboats and rafts was one of the 31 failures discovered aboard the vessel, as they were not properly maintained.

Services restarted on 11 April after the Maritime and Coastguard agency (MCA) gave it the green light, City A.M. reported.

The accident a day after P&O restarted one of its most profitable routes, Dover to Calais.