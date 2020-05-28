UK car industry flatlines as just 197 cars built in April

The UK car industry made just 197 cars in April as the shuttering of factories due to the coronavirus pandemic sent production flatlining.

Total production dropped 99.7 per cent, with the lowest number of cars built in one month since the Second World War, according to new data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

As a result of the historic stall, production for the year to date is down 27.6 per cent, with 121,811 fewer vehicles made this year compared to last.

The industry is now forecasting that it will manufacture less than 1m cars this year, lower than in 2009, and as a result suffer a loss of £12.5bn.

Just 45 of the 197 cars were built for customers in the UK.

Last April, production had itself collapsed 44.5 per cent to 70,000 as factories temporarily closed down in anticipation of a 31 March Brexit, which did not transpire in the end.

The SMMT’s chief executive Mike Hawes said: “With the UK’s car plants mothballed in April, these figures aren’t surprising but they do highlight the tremendous challenge the industry faces, with revenues effectively slashed to zero last month”.

Although the automotive manufacturing industry, which employs 168,000 in the UK is now starting to return to work, Hawes warned that the sector would need support from the government to get through the “short-term turmoil”.

Speaking to City A.M. earlier this month, Hawes said that the industry would need government stimulus in order to jumpstart the sector and get demand going again.

“There will be some demand but we really want to see is a quick stimulus to demand to get people to consider buying cars,” Hawes said.

“Of course people’s livelihoods have been seriously threatened by what’s going on, but we need to get a quick boost in the market to get the wheels of manufacturing turning.”

Car showrooms are set to open on Monday as the government gradually eases back lockdown restrictions.