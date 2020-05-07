Any easing of lockdown restrictions will be modest, says Raab

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab has said that any easing of the UK’s current lockdown restrictions will be modest.

In the Downing Street briefing, he said there is “no change in the rules” over the bank holiday weekend before Boris Johnson’s statement on Sunday.

Read more: Exit strategy: How and when Boris Johnson will end the UK lockdown

He emphasised that the Prime Minister would reveal details of a “roadmap” for easing the UK’s lockdown in an address on Sunday evening. He said any steps taken next week will be modest, echoing the PM’s statements to opposition leaders earlier today.

“In relation to any changes we will be guided by the evidence. We have to take those decisions at the right moment,” Raab said.

He added that any changes in the short term will be “modest, small, incremental” and closely monitored.

Listen to our daily City View podcast as we chart the economic fallout and business impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is still unclear what Johnson will lay out how the UK will ease lockdown. The first restrictions to be lifted are epected to be the opening of non-essential shops. Then the public may be allowed to socialise in small groups.

The second stage could see large shopping centres reopening and more employees encouraged to return to offices.

Read more: Boris Johnson to announce ‘very limited’ lockdown easing

Infection rate is lowest in London

The Cabinet were updated on Sage’s advice and as a result of social distancing measures, the infection rate – the R level – is now between 0.5 and 0.9. The overall number of new cases and rate of deaths are both steadily falling.

Sir Ian Diamond, chief of the Office for National Statistics (ONS), said the R rate is below one in all four nations of the UK, and is lowest in London.

Raab added that a further 539 people have died, bringing the death toll to 30,615. 86,583 tests have been carried out in the past day, meaning it is the fifth day the government has missed its 100,000 testing target.

Dr Jenny Harries, deputy chief medical officer, said there had been a “technical glitch” in the lab over the weekend.

Get the news as it happens by following City A.M. on Twitter.