Boris Johnson to announce ‘very limited’ lockdown easing

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce a very limited easing of the UK lockdown from next week as authorities seek to restart the economy without sparking a second wave of infections.

Johnson will announce the next phase of the country’s virus strategy on Sunday following a review by ministers of the current lockdown, which is now in its seventh week.

During a Cabinet meeting the prime minister said the country would move forward with “maximum caution” and consider data and scientific forecasts when considering whether to ease the strictest social distancing measures.

“Any easement to the guidelines next week will be very limited,” his official spokesman told reporters.

“We are at a critical moment in the fight against the virus and we will not do anything which risks throwing away the efforts and sacrifices of the British public.”

Ministers are concerned that lifting the lockdown too soon could lead to a second peak of the virus that would overwhelm the NHS and force the government to shut down the economy for a second time.

However, they are also taking into account the impact of an extended lockdown on the UK economy, which has all but ground to a halt as a result of Covid-19.

This morning the Bank of England said the UK economy could be on track for its worst crash in 300 years, with GDP expected to shrink 14 per cent in 2020.

The government has reportedly drawn up a three-stage plan for gradually easing the current lockdown measures.

Under this strategy outdoor workplaces and small shops will be the first to reopen, while the second phase will involve large shopping centres reopening and more people being encouraged to return to work.

Pubs, restaurants, hotels and leisure centres will be among the last businesses to reopen.

Johnson has also spoken with opposition leaders about the crisis, with Labour leader Keir Starmer arguing for a national consensus on the next steps in fighting the virus.

“He also reiterated the seven principles that he wants the government to consider when planning for the next phase, including safety at work and preventing a cliff-edge to the job protection scheme,” Starmer’s spokesman said.

Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon gave a cautious outlook on her country’s approach, saying the only measure that was likely to be lifted in the near term was the limit on people only exercising only once a day.

“I must make judgments informed by the evidence that are right and safe for Scotland,” she told reporters.

“I will not be pressured into lifting restrictions prematurely before I am as certain as I can be that we will not be risking a resurgence of infection rates.”