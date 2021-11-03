UK businesses jack up prices at record pace amid cost onslaught

UK businesses are hiking prices at the fastest pace in history to cope with an onslaught of swelling costs.

A vortex of soaring energy, fuel and staffing costs lured services firms to jack up prices in a bid to survive an assault on their margins, according to a closely watched survey.

Inflationary pressures emanating from the workforce indicates price rises are more entangled in the UK economy than feared.

Businesses tend to hike prices to offset intensifying staffing costs, which magnifies inflationary headwinds, and can trigger workers to demand even higher pay, generating a damaging wage/price spiral.

Elevated wage costs were one of the key factors driving inflation in the services industry, according to IHS Markit, who compiles the survey.

“Evidence of momentum in services activity went hand-in-hand with more signs of burgeoning cost pressures,” according to Martin Beck, chief economic advisor to the EY Item Club.

“Costs were pushed up by supply-chain challenges and higher wages as companies responded to a shortage of staff.”

The record input and output inflation print – the highest since IHS Markit started tracking data in 1996 – will agitate officials at the Bank of England, who are preparing to reveal their latest interest rate decision tomorrow.

The Old Lady is expected to raise interest rates 15 basis points and possibly end the final leg of its QE programme to hose down inflation.

Governor Andrew Bailey has pinpointed a de-anchoring of medium inflation expectations as one of the central threats to the UK economy.

He has signalled the Bank will “have to act” if expectations for price rises take off.

Tim Moore, economics director at IHS Markit, said: “Average prices charged increased at a survey-record pace, reflecting across the board pressures on operating expenses.”

“Some 59 per cent of the survey panel reported an increase in their average costs during October, compared with only 15 per cent at the same time in 2020.”

Despite the uptick in inflation, IHS Markit’s purchasing managers’ index for the services industry climbed to its highest level since July, rising to 59.1 in October, up from 55.4 in September.

A reading above 50 indicates the industry is expanding.