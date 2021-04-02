UK businesses and researchers team up for £75m technology drive

UK businesses and researchers have teamed up for a £75m research project aimed at boosting the development of new technologies.

The partnerships, led by Unilever, EDF Energy and the Francis Crick Institute, will look to accelerate medical innovations, create greener household products and develop sensor technology for drivers.

Backed by a £75m joint investment from government, business and academia, the scheme will draw on existing industry and research across the UK in a bid to build products and technology that can drive economic growth and create new jobs.

The nine partnerships include an Astrazeneca-backed project aimed at revolutionising the imaging technologies used to assess how effective new drugs will be in treating various conditions.

Unilever will partner with the University of Liverpool to reduce the carbon footprint of everyday consumer products such as shampoo and laundry detergent, while the BBC will team up with universities to develop personalised media experiences.

“As we build back better through innovation, we are putting the funding and structures in place so those at the top of their field – in business, research and academia – can develop world class products and technologies that could change all our lives for the better,” said business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng. “The partnerships we are throwing our weight behind today all have innovation at their core.”

The government funding is part of the prosperity partnerships programme and forms part of a pledge to increase research and development investment to 2.4 per cent by 2027.