UK public borrowing fell year on year in December, official data has shown, as chancellor Sajid Javid prepares to boost spending in his March budget.

Borrowing in December was £4.8bn, down £0.2bn compared to the same month a year earlier.

Public debt – the amount the government owes – was £1.82 trillion at the end of 2019, an increase of £35.5bn on December 2018. However, as a share of GDP, the figure fell 0.9 percentage points to 80.8 per cent.

More to follow.