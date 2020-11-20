UK borrowing drops sharply but record debt pile keeps climbing

The UK government’s borrowing dropped sharply in October as its economic support became less generous, with spending on the “furlough” scheme almost quartered.

Public sector net borrowing came in at £21.6bn last month, down sharply from £35.4bn a month earlier. It was also well below the £29.5bn economists had been expecting.

Read more: Chancellor’s furlough extension ‘the right call’, say business bodies

However, the UK’s overall borrowing this year continued to smash records. The government had borrowed £215bn in the financial year to October, by far the biggest amount ever in such a period. Britain’s debt-to-GDP ratio stood at 100.8 per cent, its highest level since the 1960s.

The Treasury also faces an increase in borrowing in November, having extended the furlough scheme until March to support businesses during second lockdowns across the country.

More to follow.