UK borrowed record £16.7bn for February but Jeremy Hunt handed interest bill boost

Office for National Statistics (ONS) numbers out today indicate Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s decision to cap typical household energy bills at £2,500 pushed government borrowing nearly £10bn compared with the same month last year.

The UK borrowed a higher than expected £16.7bn in February, a record for that specific month due to the government spending billions on helping families with the cost of energy bills, official figures out today reveal.

The overall borrowing number is larger than analysts expected and marks a reversal from January’s surprise budget surplus.

It is also the highest number since records began in 1993.

“Borrowing is still high because we’re determined to support households and businesses with rising prices,” Hunt said today.

Governments borrow money when the amount they spend tops the amount of revenue they raise from taxes. Public finances are said to be in deficit in such situations.

At last week’s budget, the Chancellor spent around a third of the £20bn improvement in the public finances since his autumn statement in November.

He expanded access to free childcare, launched investment reliefs for businesses and scrapped the cap on lifetime tax free pension contributions.

While those moves will support families and workers, they have loosened the country’s purse strings. The Office for Budget Responsibility now thinks Hunt is meeting his key fiscal target – to get debt as a share of the economy falling in five years – by a margin of around £6bn, the lowest level of any Chancellor since 2010.

UK public finances have rarely been in surplus since the Covid-19 crisis due to the government having to ramp up spending to cushion the economic blow from the virus.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had sent international energy prices on an upward spiral, forcing the government to step in to prevent a living standards catastrophe. Energy prices are now below invasion levels.

Those decisions have swelled borrowing, with the country’s debt to GDP ratio now nearly 100 per cent, meaning the UK’s debt pile is close to the size of its entire economy.

Britain has been paying record levels of interest on its more than £2 trillion debt pile over the last year due to inflation reaching 40-year highs and the Bank of England hiking interest rates aggressively to tame it.

However, debt interest spending dipped to £6.9bn in February when compared to last year, although that number was higher than January.

A large chunk of the country’s debt stock is tied to the retail price index, an old measure of inflation, which has ballooned over the last year.