UK bond markets are dangerously exposed

Starmer and Reeves are speaking about trade relations in cautious terms.

Many of the forces shaping the bond market are beyond any single government’s control. The combination of higher inflation, weaker growth and increased debt issuance is driving a global repricing of sovereign bonds, says Helen Thomas

The global bond market is entering an increasingly precarious phase, shaped by the early stages of what looks like a stagflationary shock driven by a persistent conflict in the Middle East. For investors in government debt, this environment presents a uniquely toxic mix of risks. Recent bond auction results suggest markets are already beginning to strain under the pressure.

At the heart of the issue is a sharp rise in key commodity prices. Oil, fertiliser, naphtha, aluminium, sulphur and liquefied natural gas are all feeding through supply chains, pushing up costs for businesses and, ultimately, consumers. Central banks, still wary after their delayed response to post-pandemic inflation in 2022, are acutely sensitive to the risk of falling behind the curve once again.

The fear is not just inflation itself, but the potential for inflation to become embedded. A wage-price spiral remains the nightmare scenario for policymakers. Even if that outcome is far from guaranteed, the mere possibility is enough to keep central banks leaning towards tighter monetary policy.

Yet the economic backdrop today is materially different from that of four years ago. Labour markets, while still relatively resilient, are looser than they were during the immediate post-pandemic recovery. This reduces the likelihood of a sustained wage-price spiral taking hold. At the same time, aggressive monetary tightening in response to inflation risks worsening employment conditions, potentially tipping economies into recession.

Profound dilemma

This creates a profound dilemma. Central banks may feel compelled to raise interest rates to contain inflation but weakening labour markets and the demand destruction caused by high commodity prices may force them to cut rates sooner than expected. For bond investors, these two paths point in opposite directions. Higher interest rates typically drive bond prices lower, while rate cuts in a recessionary environment tend to support them.

The uncomfortable reality is that both dynamics could play out in sequence, or even simultaneously across different parts of the yield curve. This makes pricing government bonds significantly more complex, increasing volatility and reducing investor confidence.

Monetary policy is only part of the story. Increasingly, the more important factor for bond markets is fiscal policy. In particular, the supply of government debt itself.

Governments are already attempting to cushion households and businesses from the impact of higher energy and commodity prices. But their ability to do so is constrained. The fiscal firepower deployed during the Covid pandemic and the subsequent energy shock following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has left public balance sheets stretched. Debt levels are elevated, and deficits remain stubbornly high.

This limits the scope for another “whatever it takes” response. Instead, governments must balance the political pressure to provide support with the financial reality that markets may not tolerate a further significant deterioration in fiscal positions. Investors are likely to demand higher yields from countries perceived to be on unsustainable debt trajectories.

At the same time, increased borrowing needs mean a greater supply of government bonds hitting the market. This is where recent developments are particularly concerning.

In the United States, a series of weak Treasury auctions last week has highlighted softening demand. The two-year auction recorded its weakest demand in a year, with the bid-to-cover ratio falling to its lowest level in two years. Primary dealers, who are required to absorb unsold debt, were forced to take down the largest share of issuance since 2022. Subsequent five- and seven-year auctions showed little improvement, reinforcing the sense that investor appetite is waning.

These auction results matter because they offer a real-time gauge of demand for government debt. Weak demand forces yields higher, increasing borrowing costs and potentially triggering a negative feedback loop for public finances.

For the UK, this dynamic is particularly acute. The next Gilt auction, scheduled for Thursday 9th April, will be closely watched. Despite Rachel Reeves’ emphasis on “securonomics” and fiscal discipline, planned issuance of £252bn for the current fiscal year is set to far exceed the £170bn of gilt sales during the turbulent Trussian 2022–23 period.

This leaves the UK exposed. Markets have demonstrated their willingness to punish perceived fiscal irresponsibility. Hence the government is scared of suggesting anything more than limited, targeted, help over higher energy prices.

But the challenge is that many of the forces shaping the bond market are beyond any single government’s control. The combination of higher inflation, weaker growth and increased debt issuance is driving a global repricing of sovereign bonds. As yields rise, the cost of servicing existing debt also increases, further tightening fiscal constraints. The doom loop looms.

For bond investors, the message is clear: this is no longer a market driven solely by central bank policy. Instead, it is one where fiscal realities, supply dynamics and shifting macroeconomic risks are colliding. Volatility is likely to remain elevated. The risks to the UK bond market, in particular, should not be underestimated.

Helen Thomas is founder and CEO of Blonde Money