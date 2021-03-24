UK and EU promise 'win-win' resolution to vaccines row in joint statement

The UK and European Commission have vowed to co-operate to create a “win-win situation” for both sides amid an ongoing dispute about vaccine supplies.

In a joint statement, the British government and European Commission said: “We are all facing the same pandemic and the third wave makes co-operation between the EU and UK even more important.

“We have been discussing what more we can do to ensure a reciprocally beneficial relationship between the UK and EU on Covid-19.”

The two sides pledged to work on “specific steps we can take — in the short-, medium- and long-term — to create a win-win situation and expand vaccine supply for all our citizens.”

As they vouched to continue discussions around sharing vaccine supplies between the UK and the bloc, the two sides added: “In the end, openness and global co-operation of all countries will be key to finally overcoming this pandemic and ensure better preparation for meeting future challenges”.

It comes after the EU this morning threatened to implement fresh restrictions on vaccine exports to the UK as it scrambles to shore up supplies for the continent.

The warning sparked concerns that failure to reach a cross-Channel agreement would result in a vaccine trade war, as the EU continues to trail far behind Britain in its vaccine rollout.

Italy became the first country to trigger the vaccine export mechanism earlier this month, when it blocked the shipment of 250,000 doses of the Astrazeneca vaccine to Australia due to supply shortages in the Mediterranean country.

European Commission president Ursula Von der Leyen said last week that the bloc was facing “the crisis of this century”, as EU leaders face mounting criticism over its sluggish vaccine programme.

An average of just 11.3 per cent of the EU’s adult population have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control’s Covid Vaccine Tracker. That compares to more than 50 per cent of Britain’s adult population that have received their first injection.

Speaking in the Commons this afternoon, Boris Johnson insisted the “partnership we have with our European colleagues is very important”, stressing that discussions across the Channel to ease the deadlock were ongoing.

“I don’t think blockades of either vaccines or ingredients is sensible — the long-term damage done by blockades can be very considerable,” he said.