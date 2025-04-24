UK agri-tech bags Kiwi investment boost

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 10: A row of tractors drive in Westminster during a Farmers Protest on February 10, 2025 in London, England. Farmers gather in central London to protest against changes to inheritance tax rules for land ownership for farmers. (Photo by Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images)

The UK government has welcomed a strategic investment push from New Zealand into Britain’s agri-tech sector.

AgriZero NZ, a public-private fund backed by the Kiwi government and major agri-businesses, joins Innovate UK’s investor partnership programme.

The scheme helps scale cutting-edge British agri-tech startups linking them with global investors.

Science minister Patrick Vallance told CityAM: “New Zealand’s agricultural sector is world-renowned, and their embrace of innovations in areas like food safety and sustainable farming are a big part of their success”.

“They are natural partners to the UK, when it comes to unlocking the potential environmental, health and animal welfare gains that the brightest minds in agri-tech are looking to deliver”, he added.

AgriZero NX has already injected £2m into Powys-based Agroceutical Products to reduce methane emissions, while also providing extra revenue to hill country farmers.

The deal aligns with UK’s “plan for change”, aiming to fuel rural innovation and net zero agriculture.

New era of agriculture?

Industry experts are betting big on AI, developing various softwares or autonomous vehicles to plug directly into farm software to handle various tasks.

Joris Hidemma, chief executive of AgXeed, said: “Autonomy is the next logical step in the development of modern professional agriculture, and it becomes more and more crucial each week and month”.

Tech adoption within the sector, however, is far from universal.

Read more EU reset: Government face backlash on meat and dairy regulatory alignment

For smaller farms, for example, the upfront investment in autonomous equipment can be hard to justify.

Elsewhere, infrastructure can be another hurdle, with many rural areas lacking reliable connectivity, stifling their ability to fully deploy data-heavy systems.

And, while sensor technology has come on leaps and bounds, integration between platforms remains often clunky or incomplete.

There is also the matter of training and trust. Operating and maintaining autonomous equipment requires a new skill set.

In an industry that values reliability and resilience, even a short failure in the field can cause serious damage. Farmers are right to be cautious, and vendors will need to prove not just performance but consistency.

On top of all this, agriculture isn’t static. Fields change, weather surprises, and machines get stuck. Building automation that can reliably handle those unknowns across different crops and geographies remains a major engineering challenge.

This comes at a time where shifting labour dynamics, and demand for sustainable practices are reshaping the way food is grown, managed, and bought.

Meanwhile, the agreement was announced as prime ministers Keir Starmer and Christopher Luxon met in London to deepen a bilateral partnership across defence, trade and technology.

Total UK-New Zealand trade reached £3.6bn last year, and both governments are leveraging new agreements like that of free trade to drive further growth.

The investment not only supports high-growth UK firms, it also signals growing international interest in Britain’s agri-tech capabilities as the sector works to tackle emissions, food security and supply chain resilience.