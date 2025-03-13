Uefa want talks over double-touch penalty rules amid Atletico Madrid row

Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez’s penalty was ruled out in the Champions League shoot out with Real Madrid

Uefa says it will hold talks with football’s lawmakers over the rules on double touches on penalty kicks after Atletico Madrid’s controversial Champions League exit.

Julian Alvarez was deemed by VAR to have touched the ball twice as he fired in his penalty in a shoot-out against city rivals Real Madrid, with the kick being disallowed.

Real Madrid went on to win the shoot-out 4-2, setting up a quarter-final with Arsenal.

European football’s governing body said on Thursday that although the application of the law had been correct, it would “enter discussions with FIfa and Ifab to determine whether the rule should be reviewed in cases where a double touch is clearly unintentional”.

Ifab is the International Football Association Board, which sets the laws of football.

Law 14.1 states the kicker must not play the ball again until it has touched another player, with an indirect free-kick the sanction imposed when such an offence happens during regulation time.

A VAR review found former Manchester City forward Alvarez had touched the ball twice as he slipped in the process of taking his penalty.

“Although minimal, the player made contact with the ball using his standing foot before kicking it,” Uefa said.

“Under the current rule (Laws of the Game, Law 14.1), the VAR had to call the referee signalling that the goal should be disallowed.”

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone asked the assembled media at his post-match press conference whether they had seen the second touch from Alvarez.

“Don’t be afraid to speak,” the Argentinian said. “Are you afraid because you’re going to be punished? If you’re afraid, don’t say anything.

“Raise your hand if you think Julian knocked twice. No-one? No-one. OK.”

