UBS agrees to buy Credit Suisse for more than $2bn – reports

The embattled lender has faced intense speculation about its future after it revealed it had “material weaknesses” in its financial reporting and its top shareholder ruled out further investment.

UBS has agreed to buy Credit Suisse for more than $2bn with Swiss regulators set to change the country’s laws to push the deal through before markets open on Monday, according to the Financial Times.

The deal is set to be signed as soon as Sunday evening, the Financial Times reported. The sum is a significant discount to Credit Suisse’s CHF1.86 closing price on Friday, which gave it a market capitalisation of around $8bn.

Regulators have been trying to rush the deal through before markets open on Monday morning in an attempt to ease financial instability.

UBS would typically have to give shareholders six weeks to consult on the acquisition but Swiss authorities are set to change the rules, bypassing a shareholder vote, to complete the deal as soon as possible.

The authorities have secured the approval of regulators in Europe and the US, the Financial Times reported.

As part of the deal, Credit Suisse will be offered an $100bn liquidity lifeline by the Swiss National Bank.

UBS meanwhile agreed to soften a material adverse change clause that would void the deal if its credit default spreads jumped. Material adverse change clauses provide protection against unforeseen circumstances.

The deal merges Switzerland’s two largest banks, both of which are globally systemic institutions.

Reuters

The UBS deal is a last ditch attempt to save Credit Suisse which has faced deposit outflows of over CHF10bn a day late last week, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The bank had a “horrifying” 2022, facing scandals, talent outflows and posting a mammoth CHF7.3bn loss.

More recently, it faced intense speculation about its future after it revealed it had “material weaknesses” in its financial reporting and its top shareholder ruled out further investment.

Its share price fell as much as 30 per cent last Wednesday before the Swiss National Bank issued a CHF50bn liquidity lifeline in an attempt to maintain confidence. However, this did little to arrest Credit Suisse’s share price collapse as it still fell another 10 per cent during the rest of the week.

The cost of insuring company bonds against default also shot up.

Bank indexes around the world have fallen in the wake of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and the turmoil at Credit Suisse.

The European Stoxx 600 banking index fell 11.5 per cent over the course of the week while the US KBW index fell 11.1 per cent

Regulators will hope that the deal between UBS and Credit Suisse will assuage market concerns and stave off further financial instability.