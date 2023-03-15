Freefall: Credit Suisse potentially ‘next shoe to fall’ as bank contagion fears spread across Europe

Problems at Credit Suisse sparked a wider sell-off amongst European banking stocks as the sector remains skittish following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

Shares in Credit Suisse have tanked more than 20 per cent after one of its main shareholders ruled out providing new funding to the embattled lender prompting a major sell-off in the wider European banking sector.

Banking stocks slumped across Europe. BNP Paribas fell 9.7 per cent, Deutsche Bank 6.9 per cent, Santander 6.6 per cent, and UBS 6.3 per cent.

Asked by Bloomberg TV whether the Saudi National Bank (SNB) was open to further capital injections, chair Ammar Al Khudairy said “the answer is absolutely not, for many reasons outside the simplest reason, which is regulatory and statutory.”

SNB took a 10 per cent stake worth £3.46bn in Credit Suisse last October when the bank announced restructuring plans.

Since then Credit Suisse’s share price has fallen 60 per cent, wiping out much of the value of SNB’s investment.

The cost of insuring the company’s bonds against default also increased. Five-year credit default swaps on Credit Suisse debt widened to 565 basis points on Wednesday from 549 at the last close.

Shares in Credit Suisse were trading over 22 per cent lower on Wednesday morning.

Credit Suisse was contacted for comment.

The bank’s chair Axel Lehmann said in a separate interview at a finance conference in Saudi Arabia that assistance from the Swiss government “isn’t a topic” for Credit Suisse.

The news comes just a day after Credit Suisse reported it found “material weaknesses” in its financial reporting controls.

Credit Suisse said its “internal control over financial reporting was not effective” for both 2021 and 2022. It also confirmed that outflows “had not yet reversed” by year-end.

“SNB has cited regulatory issues but given that the bank has revealed its found material weaknesses, it’s little surprise its steering clear of taking on any more risk in this current climate,” Hargreaves Lansdown’s Susannah Streeter commented.

Analysts warned problems at Credit Suisse would pose a much greater risk to the sector than Silicon Valley Bank.

“If Credit Suisse were to run into serious existential trouble, we are in a whole other world of pain,” chief market analyst at Finalto Neil Wilson said. “It really is too big to fail.”

In the UK, HSBC was down 3.8 per cent, Lloyds 3.6 per cent, NatWest 4.5 per cent, Barclays 6.3 per cent. The Stoxx 600 banking index was down 6.2 per cent.

“The fresh banking sell off has taken hold as fears rise to the surface about the robustness of sector with the shadow of the SVB collapse still looming large.

“The worry is that smaller banks sitting on large unrealised losses in their bond portfolios might not have sufficient capital buffers if there is a fast withdrawal of deposits,” Streeter commented.

The pressure on the financial sector will increase speculation that central banks will have to ease off interest rate hikes to prevent causing more instability.