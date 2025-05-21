Uber unveils tie-up with Eurostar challenger

Eurostar is facing competition for its spot as the sole operator of the Channel Tunnel.

Uber is planning a partnership deal with one of the firms seeking to oust Eurostar as the sole operator of the Channel Tunnel.

Gemini Trains, spearheaded by the Labour peer Lord Berkeley, is one of several competitors looking to break Eurostar’s 30-year monopoly on cross-channel services.

Passengers will be able to book tickets via the Uber app, with the ride-hailer’s brand plastered on the side of Gemini’s new trains.

The train operator currently has plans to purchase 10 newly designed trains. Its initial route will be from London Stratford International to Paris Gare du Nord and Brussels Midi, calling at Ebbsfleet International.

Other competitors looking to unseat Eurostar include Richard Branson’s Virgin Group and the Spanish start-up Evolyn.

“Innovation and value are at the very heart of what we do so it’s really exciting to be teaming up with Uber,” Gemini chief executive Adrian Quine said.

Uber has sought to extend its travel offering in recent years as it seeks to maintain its lead on competitors in the ride-hailing market.

Read more Eurostar routes could see double-decker trains

This has included deals with inter-city trains, coaches, the electric bike firm Lime and flights on its app. In the past two years, Uber’s trains business in the UK has averaged double-digit monthly growth.

Uber Boats by Thames Clippers, the London river bus service, yesterday bagged £59m in funding from Natwest and Santander.

Uber said its partnership with Gemini “echoed” that of Thames Clipper’s boats, which have become a feature of the River Thames in London in recent years.

“We’ve seen amazing momentum since we began launching new modes of transport in the UK, and this collaboration with Gemini Trains is our latest step in how we’re helping people get where they want to go,” Andrew Brem, Uber’s UK boss, said.