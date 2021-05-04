Uber inks deal with Arrival to build electric car for its drivers

Uber has this morning announced a partnership with UK start-up Arrival to build electric taxis designed for its ride-hailing drivers.

The car, which will enter production in the first quarter of 2023, will be designed in partnership with the ride-hailing giant’s drivers.

The partnership is part of Uber’s push to eliminate emissions from all 45,000 of its drivers in London by 2025, the first stage in a wider move away from the internal combustion engine.

Back in March, UK-headquartered Arrival went public on the US’ Nasdaq index, raising £9.5bn in the process.

At the time, it pledged to develop an electric car alongside its range of electric vans and buses.

Tom Elvidge, senior vice president of Arrival Mobility UK said: “We know that electrifying ride-hailing vehicles will have an outsized impact on cities, and we are keen to support drivers as they manage this transition.

“Arrival Car will be centered around drivers’ needs to create a vehicle that is affordable, durable and desirable.”

Uber’s regional general ganager for Northern and Eastern Europe, Jamie Heywood, said: “As our cities open up we have an opportunity to make sure that urban transport is cleaner than ever before.

“Uber is committed to helping every driver in London upgrade to an EV by 2025, and thanks to our Clean Air Plan more than £135m has been raised to support this ambition.

“Our focus is now on encouraging drivers to use this money to help them upgrade to an electric vehicle, and our partnership with Arrival will help us achieve this goal.”