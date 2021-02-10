U.S law firm Armstrong Teasdale buys Kerman & Co in London expansion

U.S law firm Armstrong Teasdale has bought City law firm Kerman & Co, adding 50 lawyers to the American firm.

Kerman & Co, which is based in The Strand, specialises in corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, commercial and intellectual property, litigation, employment and immigration, sports and entertainment and real estate.

“We have long served clients around the world, and now we’re in a position to take advantage of tremendous growth opportunities in London,” said Armstrong Teasdale managing partner David Braswell.

In the past two and a half years the American firm has added eight new offices around the world, including in London.

Kerman & Co managing partner Daniel O’Connell added: “We are excited about the opportunity to chart a new path for the firm in London, as well as broaden the offerings we can provide to clients internationally.

“As you would imagine, this is not an opportunity taken lightly and it has been carefully considered over a period of time. We are very much looking forward to further developing our London office, whilst building a strong bridge into Europe under the Armstrong Teasdale brand.”