Two trains crash between Salisbury and Andover

Two trains have crashed between Salisbury and Andover, Wiltshire Police have confirmed, while emergency services are attending the scene.

“We are currently at the scene of a train crash involving two trains between Andover and Salisbury.

“We are responding with the fire and ambulance service at the site close to London Road, Salisbury.”

There have no reports of injuries as of yet, though the Wiltshire Police have said that they will update the public once it has more information.

South Western Railways have warned travellers that services may be disrupted through this area.

One passenger wrote on Twitter: “Stuck between Salisbury and Romsey for over an hour now, apparently emergency services have been called for the train behind us.”

More to follow.