Overground crash: Two injured after buffer collision at Enfield Town Station

Two people have been injured at Enfield Town Station today when the Overground service crashed through the buffers.

“Thankfully, there are not the sort of casualties we could have had – just the one driver taken for shock to hospital,” London Mayor Sadiq Khan said.

One driver was taken to hospital for shock, Khan added. While Network Rail, as well as the London Fire Brigade, has described the injuries as “minor”.

Network Rail’s route director for Anglia, Ellie Burrows, said: “At approximately 8.20am a train hit the buffer stops at Enfield Town at slow speed.

“The driver is being treated for shock and there are reports of a few minor injuries.

“Emergency services including the British Transport Police are on site and an investigation is under way.”

The mayor said that a full inquiry will be held to discover what went wrong.

Firefighters have attended a derailed train at #Enfield Town station this morning. Crews carried out a systematic search of the train to ensure no one was trapped. Two people have been treated for minor injuries by @Ldn_Ambulance crews https://t.co/pdQCXjusvF pic.twitter.com/Bwe3xFVt3H — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) October 12, 2021

City A.M. has contacted Transport for London for comment.