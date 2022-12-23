Two people killed in central Paris shooting

An armed French Policeman stands guard to a blocked off street (Photo by Kiran Ridley/Getty Images)

Two people have been killed and four hurt in a Paris shooting, authorities in France said.

Two of the four people who were injured are in a critical condition, officials said.

A 69-year-old has been arrested, with officials working to confirm their identity.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.

Anti-terrorism prosecutors are investigating the shooting but have not indicated any sign of a terrorist motive.

Police taped off the area in the 10th arrondissement of the French capital, on a busy street with shops and restaurants near the Gare de l’Est railway station, with people warned to stay away.

The shooting happened as Paris bustles with activity before the Christmas weekend.

France was hit by a string of deadly attacks by Islamic extremists in 2015 and 2016 and remains on alert for terror-related violence.

More to follow…

By Angela Charlton, Associated Press via Press Association.