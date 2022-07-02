Two more Brits charged with being mercenaries in separatist-held Ukraine

(Photo by Alexey Furman/Getty Images)

Two Brits have been charged with being mercenaries after being captured by Russian forces in Ukraine, a Russian state news agency has reported.

Criminal charges had been filed against Dylan Healy and Andrew Hill under article 430 of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR)’s criminal code, it has been reported.

Healy is understood to be a former chef who came to Ukraine to volunteer as an aid worker before being captured at a checkpoint in April.

Two other British men, Shaun Pinner and Aiden Aslin, were sentenced to death last month, after facing the same charges.

The European Court of Human Rights intervened to demand the sentence is not carried out, although Russia has rejected this.