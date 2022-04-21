Twitter takeover: Musk lands £35bn funding commitment as approach intensifies

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Elon Musk has landed $46.5bn (£35.6bn) of funding commitment to snap up Twitter, as the takeover approach intensifies.

According to a filing with U.S. regulators, Musk is planning to start a tender offer for its shares, and has committed to put up $33.5bn, which will include $21 billion of equity and $12.5bn of margin loans, to finance the transaction.

Banks, including Morgan Stanley, have agreed to provide another $13bn in debt secured against Twitter itself.

Under his plans, the Tesla boss said he would unlock Twitter’s “extraordinary potential” to back free speech and democracy.

Twitter recently adopted a ‘poison pill’ tactic in order to obstruct Musk’s plans to snap up the social media firm.

Twitter’s board unanimously approved a limited-duration shareholder rights plan. The so-called ‘poison pill’ would allow existing shareholders to buy stocks at a substantial discount to dilute the holdings of new investors.

In place for a year, the strategy means existing investors will be able to buy more shares at a discount if Musk’s current nine per cent stake rises more than 15 per cent.

Responding to speculation about the strategy on Twitter, Musk had slammed the platform’s board, with relations between the two now set to sour further.

“If the current Twitter board takes action contrary to shareholder interests, they would be breaching their fiduciary duty,” Musk said. “The liability they would thereby assume would be titanic in scale.”