Twitter shares halted after reports Musk takeover deal is now happening

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Elon Musk attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Twitter shares have been suspended following a report that Elon Musk is proposing to buy the company for his original offer price of $54.20 a share.

As first reported by Bloomberg, Musk made the $44bn proposal in a letter to Twitter, according to sources close to the matter.

Following the initial report, the social media giant’s shares surged 13 per cent to $48.

The Tesla founder was due to appear in court later this month over his attempts to pull out of the takeover deal agreed in April, which he later u-turned on in July.

Musk has previously argued that Twitter’s public disclosures about bot and fake account numbers were misleading, while Twitter argued that the fixed-price deal agreed had simply become “less attractive” to the entrepreneur as the stock market cooled.

“It’s the latest twist in the dramatic takeover saga, and comes just two days before he was set to be deposed by Twitter’s lawyers, raising speculation that ‘Team Musk’ believe the chances of the court ruling in his favour were slim,” said senior investment and markets analyst Susannah Streeter.

“If Elon Musk loses could mean he’d be forced to complete the deal or be made to pay billions or more for breach of contract.”

Twitter shares opened at $42.81 this morning, meaning that Musk is now also coughing up a hefty premium for the company.

Last month Twitter shareholders voted to approve the $44bn buy-out offer.

Twitter were not immediately available for comment on these reports.

