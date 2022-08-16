Twitter forced to give former exec’s documents as Musk legal battle continues

Twitter has been ordered to hand over files to Elon Musk from its former consumer product head as the legal battle over his $44bn (£36bn) takeover looms.

Twitter last month sued the Tesla founder to make him complete the mega deal, which he backed out of over questions regarding spam and bot account numbers.

Musk has accused Twitter of hiding the names of workers who would handle the bot count and called on the judge to make the firm hand details over.

The Silicon Valley giant will need to hand over information regarding Kayvon Beykpour, the former head of product, who was responsible for growing users. He was dismissed from the firm in May.

A Delaware judge spared the social media giant from handing over documents from a larger number of employees, saying the firm did not need to hand over the documents of the 21 additional custodians requested, Bloomberg first reported.

Twitter were not immediately available for comment.