Twitter brings back paid blue tick but charges iPhone users more

(Credit: Twitter account @Twitter)

Twitter’s paid blue tick made a comeback today after its rollout was paused due to a flurry of impersonators.

The social media firm said the verification badge would cost an extra $3 per month for Apple users, meaning that Android users will pay $8 (£6.99) per month for the premium badge, while iPhone owners will pay $11.

we’re relaunching @TwitterBlue on Monday – subscribe on web for $8/month or on iOS for $11/month to get access to subscriber-only features, including the blue checkmark 🧵 pic.twitter.com/DvvsLoSO50 — Twitter (@Twitter) December 10, 2022

Twitter Blue was first announced when Elon Musk completed his $44bn takeover of the company in October, with the billionaire hoping to boost Twitter’s profitability and create more fairness on the platform.

But Twitter was forced to delay the premium service last month after users made a series of hoax accounts pretending to be famous people with the new function.

Verification has been traditionally reserved for influential individuals, like celebrities and politicians, but will now be open for paying members.