Twitter apologises to business users for data breach

Twitter has begun contacting businesses to inform them of a data breach on its platform, it emerged today, which could have leaked private information to other users.

Business users’ billing information was being stored in their browser’s cache if they accessed the data via its analytics or advertising platforms, making it available for other users on that computer or network to see.

Data that could have been accessed included the business user’s email addresses, phone numbers, and the last four-digits of their credit card number associated with the account.

Twitter said there is no evidence to suggest the exposed information was compromised.

It added that it first became aware of the breach on 20 May.

The breach is the latest in a string of privacy incidents for Twitter. In February it disclosed an incident in which a large network of fake accounts were being used to match usernames to phone numbers.

“We became aware of an incident where if you viewed your billing information on ads.twitter.com or analytics.twitter.com the billing information may have been stored in the browser’s cache,” a spokesperson said.

“As soon as we discovered this was happening, we resolved the issue and communicated to potentially impacted clients to make sure they were aware and informed on how to protect themselves moving forward.”