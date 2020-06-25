Twenty-two police officers injured in Brixton street party clash

Twenty-two police officers were injured during clashes at an illegal street party in Brixton last night.

Two officers were taken to hospital after trying to disperse the “unlicensed music event” near the Angell Town estate in Brixton last night, after residents complained about noise and violence.

Footage on social media showed a number of police vehicles being smashed up and officers being chased during clashes with a large crowd.

Home secretary Priti Patel described the scenes as “utterly vile”, after the Metropolitan Police confirmed 22 officers were injured. Four people were arrested for assault and public order offences, and remain in custody.

Police later implemented a section 60 order, which allows officers to search anyone in the area without “reasonable grounds”.

Patel added: “Just last weekend, the whole country came together to praise our heroic police officers for putting their own lives on the line to keep us safe,” referring to the terror attack in Reading last Saturday. “I’ll be picking up with the Met Commissioner immediately”.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan took to Twitter, saying that “violence against the police will not be tolerated.”

“I’m in touch with the Met about the completely unacceptable events in Brixton overnight. Violence against the police will not be tolerated. Large gatherings during Covid-19 are deeply irresponsible and risk others’ lives,” the mayor added.