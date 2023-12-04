Twelve Capital: Committed To A Sustainable Future

Twelve Capital is one of the largest independent investment managers in the insurance-linked securities space. The company pride themselves on their client-centric approach, saying their focus is on delivering best in class results – through collaboration and innovation. Twelve Capital’s investment expertise covers the entire balance sheet, including Insurance Debt, Insurance-Linked Securities and Equity. In addition, the firm also composes Multi Asset portfolios.

Twelve Capital also say they’re committed to a sustainable future, in navigating the worldwide challenges the net zero economy poses for the financial sector.

